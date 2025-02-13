Dylis Croman Reprises Role as Roxie Hart in Chicago; Rema Webb Joins as 'Mama' Morton

Broadway’s Chicago will welcome Dylis Croman back into the role of Roxie Hart while also welcoming Rema Webb to the role of Matron "Mama" Morton. Taking over the roles from Erika Jayne and Nakiya Peterkin, the new pair will begin their limited runs at the Ambassador Theatre on February 24.

Croman joined the company of Chicago in 2010 and first assumed the role of Roxie Hart in 2014, playing the role on Broadway several times over the past decade. Other Broadway credits include Dancin’, Sweet Charity and Fosse. Webb’s Broadway credits include Hell’s Kitchen, The Color Purple, Fat Ham and The Music Man.

They join Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.