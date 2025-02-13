 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Corbin Bleu, Rachel Tucker and More Join The Great Gatsby in the West End

News
by Darryn King • Feb 13, 2025
Corbin Bleu and Rachel Tucker
(Photos: Allan Amato; Caitlin McNaney)

The West End production of The Great Gatsby has announced complete casting. The production begins performances at the London Coliseum on April 11.

The show will star Jamie Muscato as Jay Gatsby, Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy Buchanan, Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, Amber Davies as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns as Tom Buchanan and Rachel Tucker as Myrtle Wilson.

The Broadway cast currently features Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the musical features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. The creative team features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, Tony-winning costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.

Jon Robyns, Amber Davies, Frances Mayli McCann, Jamie Muscato, Rachel Tucker and John Owen-Jones (Photo: Danny Kaan)

Related Shows

The Great Gatsby

from $53.16

Star Files

Corbin Bleu

Rachel Tucker

Articles Trending Now

  1. Linedy Genao and Austin Colby Join the Party in The Great Gatsby on Broadway
  2. The 'Vertical Choreographer' Who Helped Redwood Soar on Broadway
  3. Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe to Play Title Roles in Beauty and the Beast North American Tour
Back to Top