Corbin Bleu, Rachel Tucker and More Join The Great Gatsby in the West End

The West End production of The Great Gatsby has announced complete casting. The production begins performances at the London Coliseum on April 11.

The show will star Jamie Muscato as Jay Gatsby, Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy Buchanan, Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, Amber Davies as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns as Tom Buchanan and Rachel Tucker as Myrtle Wilson.

The Broadway cast currently features Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the musical features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. The creative team features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, Tony-winning costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.