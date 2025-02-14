 Skip to main content
Helperbot Next Door with Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Episode 2: Broadway Beauty Influencing

Helperbot Next Door
by Hayley Levitt • Feb 14, 2025
Helen J Shen

Helen J Shen is making her Broadway debut in the robot romcom Maybe Happy Endingpairing up with Darren Criss for its futuristic and life-affirming will-they-won't-they. And like in all the great romcoms, she's just a girl... standing in front of a boy... asking to borrow his charger. Follow Shen backstage at the Belasco Theatre as she hosts Helperbot Next Door.  

Episode two has more birthdays, including one for Criss, Shen's fellow adventuring robot. There's also a celebration for Maybe Happy Ending's 100th Broadway performance, and more murder in the ongoing company game of The Traitors. Plus, Shen lives out her lifelong fantasy of being an online beauty influencer. 

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

