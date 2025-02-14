Timber! Idina Menzel and the Stars of Redwood Knock Us Over on the Opening-Night Red Carpet

Redwood, the new Broadway musical starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, about a woman discovering a life among the trees, had its opening night on February 13.
It was a tree-mendous occasion.
After taking her boughs on the Nederlander stage, Menzel was joined on the red carpet by writer-director-lyricist Tina Landau, composer Kate Diaz and castmates De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon, plus special guests.
We know you're pine-ing to check out the red-carpet highlights and the full gallery below.