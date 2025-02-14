Timber! Idina Menzel and the Stars of Redwood Knock Us Over on the Opening-Night Red Carpet

Redwood, the new Broadway musical starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, about a woman discovering a life among the trees, had its opening night on February 13.

It was a tree-mendous occasion.

After taking her boughs on the Nederlander stage, Menzel was joined on the red carpet by writer-director-lyricist Tina Landau, composer Kate Diaz and castmates De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon, plus special guests.

We know you're pine-ing to check out the red-carpet highlights and the full gallery below.

Trees company: Michael Park, Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, Zachary Noah Piser and De'Adre Aziza (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Writer-director-lyricist Tina Landau knows how to leaf audiences speechless

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Composer Kate Diaz branched out with her first Broadway musical

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)