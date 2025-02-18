Family Tree with Redwood's Zachary Noah Piser, Episode 1: Let's Open This Puppy

In Family Tree, Zachary Noah Piser, who plays Spencer, son of Jesse (Idina Menzel) in the new Broadway musical Redwood, is taking fans behind the scenes of the show.

In the first episode, it's opening week. Zachary tells a little about himself and his journey with the show, scares Michael Park, gets a hug from writer-director-lyricist Tina Landau, does an unboxing (thanks to savetheredwoods.org) and takes us inside the excitement of opening night. Oh, and Idina shows off her pipes.

Follow along on social media @zach_piser and @redwoodmusical.

Episodes of Family Tree premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.