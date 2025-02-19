SIX Crowns Its New Queens on Broadway Tonight

SIX, Broadway's histo-remix about the ex-wives of King Henry VIII, welcomes its new cast of Queens to the Lena Horne Theatre on February 19.

The new ensemble features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts (Broadway debut) as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez (Broadway debut) as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal (Broadway debut) as Katherine Howard and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover and Jenny Mollet as alternates.

In SIX, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-century girl power. The musical is written by Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage.

The Boleyn tour of SIX is currently playing cities throughout the U.S. The musical is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. A production will open in Shanghai in May.