 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

SIX Crowns Its New Queens on Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Hayley Levitt • Feb 19, 2025
Kelsie Watts, Najah Hetsberger, Taylor Marie Daniel, Gianna Yanelli, Krystal Hernandez and Kay Sibal
(Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

SIX, Broadway's histo-remix about the ex-wives of King Henry VIII, welcomes its new cast of Queens to the Lena Horne Theatre on February 19.

The new ensemble features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts (Broadway debut) as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez (Broadway debut) as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal (Broadway debut) as Katherine Howard and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover and Jenny Mollet as alternates.

In SIX, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-century girl power. The musical is written by Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. 

The Boleyn tour of SIX is currently playing cities throughout the U.S. The musical is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. A production will open in Shanghai in May.

Related Shows

SIX: The Musical

from $88.32

Star Files

Taylor Marie Daniel

Krystal Hernandez

Najah Hetsberger

Kay Sibal

Kelsie Watts

Gianna Yanelli
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Black History Month Spotlight: Six-Time Tony Winner and Gypsy Star Audra McDonald
  2. Stranger Things: The First Shadow Will Connect to Season 5 of the TV Show
  3. Timber! Idina Menzel and the Stars of Redwood Knock Us Over on the Opening-Night Red Carpet
Back to Top