Glengarry Glen Ross, Starring Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr, Extends on Broadway

The Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr has extended its Broadway run by two weeks. The drama, directed by Patrick Marber, will begin performances at the Palace Theatre on March 10, officially open on March 31 and run through June 14.

The show will also star Michael McKean, Donald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown and John Pirruccello.

Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job—a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.