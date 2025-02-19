Kruz Maldonado to Take Over the Title Role in Peter Pan on Tour

Beginning February 21, Kruz Maldonado will take over the title role in the national tour of Peter Pan. He begins his run at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville, FL.

Originally from San Antonio, TX, Maldonado represented the Majestic Empire/Joci Awards at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (the “Jimmy Awards”) on Broadway. He also played the title role in the independent film Jack, and won the Best Actor Award at the Texas Indie Film Festival for his role of Miguel in the film Desolate.

“I’m so excited for the country to experience Peter Pan with Kruz Maldonado!" said director Lonny Price. "He’s funny, moving, utterly charismatic and the way he connects with an audience is a real pleasure to watch! Kruz is Peter Pan!”

The cast also currently features Cody Garcia as Captain Hook, Hawa Kamara as Wendy, Bailey Frankenberg as Tiger Lily, Shefali Deshpande as Mrs. Darling, Kurt Perry as Smee, Levi Chrisopulos as John and Camden Kwok as Michael. Rounding out the company are Jonah Barricklo, Ryan Behan, Christian A. Boyd, Eduardo Campirano III, Brandon Gille, Calista Jones, Brandon LaShai, Ernesto Olivas, Hannah Schmidt, Zanie Love Shaia, Aaron Stewart, Owen Suarez and James Douglas Vinson. The swings are Tony Collins, Leo Gallegos, Serenity Mariana and Cheyenne Omani.

Peter Pan was originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, featuring a score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, additional music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The revamped touring production is freshly adapted by playwright Larissa FastHorse, with new lyrics by Amanda Green—daughter of Adolph Green—and choreography by Lorin Latarro.