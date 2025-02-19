Kara Lindsay Gets Newsie Flash-Mobbed During a Disney on Broadway Concert

Kara Lindsay, the original Katherine Plumber in Broadway's Newsies, got a mid-show surprise during a performance at Walt Disney World. She's one of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series' featured artists at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and on February 18, she was Newsie-bombed by former castmates Tommy Bracco, Adam Kaplan, Jacob Guzman and Aaron Albano, who burst out of the crowd for a performance of "King of New York."

Lindsay spent the first minute of the number looking delightfully shell-shocked before joining in for the remainder of the song and some of the choreo. Kaplan then stepped in as Lindsay's Jack Kelly for a duet of the show's love song "Something to Believe In."

Watch the full video below.

Lindsay, who finished a Broadway run as Sutton Foster's standby Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress in November, revealed a breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month. On February 4, she wrote on Instagram:

"Today is World Cancer Day and it feels like the appropriate day to share this with you. I was recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer. Before I go further, I’m going to be ok. I feel very lucky that I caught this early and I will be on the other side of this very soon. I started 8 rounds of chemotherapy on October 24th and just finished on Jan 30th so I’m celebrating closing this massive chapter in my healing journey! I have no hair, but I still have my spirit and my joy. I’m trying to find as much light in this dark time as possible."

She continued on to say, "Cancer certainly does not define me. However, this battle is now part of the fabric of who I am. I would now like to be called ‘Kara (kicking cancer’s ass) Lindsay’ please and thank you."