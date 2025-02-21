 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Helperbot Next Door with Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Episode 3: A Maybe Happy Valentine's Day

Helperbot Next Door
by Hayley Levitt • Feb 21, 2025
Helen J Shen

Helen J Shen is making her Broadway debut in the robot romcom Maybe Happy Endingpairing up with Darren Criss for its futuristic and life-affirming will-they-won't-they. And like in all the great romcoms, she's just a girl... standing in front of a boy... asking to borrow his charger. Follow Shen backstage at the Belasco Theatre as she hosts Helperbot Next Door.  

This week, follow Shen on a romantic Valentine's Day date (with return visitor Andrew Barth Feldman) at castmate Dez Duron's Maybe Happy Valentine's Day show at Refinery Rooftop. We also get more Traitors dish, a little backstage Q&A with Shen and a sneak peek at Darren Criss' rock-star performance at the New York Theatre Workshop gala. 

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Maybe Happy Ending

from $65.10

Star Files

Helen J Shen

Articles Trending Now

  1. Black History Month Spotlight: Six-Time Tony Winner and Gypsy Star Audra McDonald
  2. Stranger Things: The First Shadow Will Connect to Season 5 of the TV Show
  3. Timber! Idina Menzel and the Stars of Redwood Knock Us Over on the Opening-Night Red Carpet
Back to Top