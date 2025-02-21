Helperbot Next Door with Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Episode 3: A Maybe Happy Valentine's Day

Helen J Shen is making her Broadway debut in the robot romcom Maybe Happy Ending, pairing up with Darren Criss for its futuristic and life-affirming will-they-won't-they. And like in all the great romcoms, she's just a girl... standing in front of a boy... asking to borrow his charger. Follow Shen backstage at the Belasco Theatre as she hosts Helperbot Next Door.

This week, follow Shen on a romantic Valentine's Day date (with return visitor Andrew Barth Feldman) at castmate Dez Duron's Maybe Happy Valentine's Day show at Refinery Rooftop. We also get more Traitors dish, a little backstage Q&A with Shen and a sneak peek at Darren Criss' rock-star performance at the New York Theatre Workshop gala.

