TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Extends in & Juliet Again

Dancer and social media superstar Charli D’Amelio will once again extend her engagement as Charmion in the hit musical comedy & Juliet. D’Amelio made her Broadway debut in the role on October 29, 2024, and was originally scheduled to perform through January 19. She will now remain with the Broadway company through September 7 at the Sondheim Theatre.

“Performing in & Juliet has truly been a career highlight for me,” D’Amelio said in a statement. “I’m having so much fun every night, and getting to dance my heart out on stage with such talented performers is a dream come true. I’m so happy I can extend my stay at the Sondheim Theatre.”

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as Juliet, Joey Fatone as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique and Nathan Levy as François.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, & Juliet features a soundtrack packed with Max Martin pop hits including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident" and more. The show has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.