Jill Abramovitz and Honor Blue Savage Join Betsy Wolfe in Joy: A New True Musical

Jill Abramovitz and Honor Blue Savage will join the previously announced Betsy Wolfe in the cast of Joy: A New True Musical, opening off-Broadway this summer at the Laura Pels Theatre. The show will have an eight-week run from June 21 through August 17 with an official July 20 opening.

Wolfe leads the musical as Joy Mangano, best known as the inventor of the Miracle Mop. Abramovitz and Savage will portray Joy’s mother Toots and daughter Christie, respectively. Abramovitz's Broadway credits include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Fiddler on the Roof and Beetlejuice, among others. Savage's previous stage credits include The Goodbye Girl, Alice in Neverland, Watcher in the Woods and Fountain.

“The mother/daughter dynamics featured in Joy are part of what drew me to this show,” said Lorin Latarro, who directs the musical. “This production is not only about Joy’s story–it’s one that includes three generations of women and their stories of resilience and determination to change their current and future circumstances. I’m excited for people to experience this inspiring production!”

Joy features a book by Tony-winning producer Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn and choreography by Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse.

The creative team also includes Anna Louizos (scenic design), Tina McCartney (costume design), Tony Award Winner Kai Harada and Haley Parcher (sound design), Tony Award nominee David Bengali (projection and video design), Darion Matthews (hair and wig design) and Jillian Zack (music director).

Joy is based on Mangano's autobiography Inventing Joy and the 2015 film Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence. The show debuted in 2022 at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse starring Erika Henningsen.