Family Tree with Redwood's Zachary Noah Piser, Episode 2: Meeting the Redwood Family

Family Tree
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 25, 2025
Zachary Noah Piser

In Family Tree, Zachary Noah Piser, who plays Spencer, son of Jesse (Idina Menzel) in the new Broadway musical Redwood, is taking fans behind the scenes of the show.

In the second episode, Zachary meets some of the 123—count 'em—people in the Redwood family, including production stage manager Julia Jones, the musicians, Idina's dresser Joby Horrigan, music director Julie McBride, Tony-winning projection designer Hana S. Kim and Khaila Wilcoxon. Oh, and will Zachary succeed in scaring Michael Park?

Follow along on social media @zach_piser and @redwoodmusical.

Episodes of Family Tree premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

