Get a First Look at Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland in The Great Gatsby on Broadway

There's a new pair of stars keeping the party going at The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland lead the cast at the Broadway Theatre as F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic star-crossed lovers, Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan. Get a first look at the beautiful duo (along with the show's new Wolfsheim, Terrence Mann) in all their Jazz Age glory.

The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. It opened on Broadway on April 25, 2024.

Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland in a scene from "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)