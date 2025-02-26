 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Get a First Look at Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland in The Great Gatsby on Broadway

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 26, 2025
Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

There's a new pair of stars keeping the party going at The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland lead the cast at the Broadway Theatre as F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic star-crossed lovers, Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan. Get a first look at the beautiful duo (along with the show's new Wolfsheim, Terrence Mann) in all their Jazz Age glory.

The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. It opened on Broadway on April 25, 2024.

Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)
Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)
Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland in a scene from "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)
Hyland with Samantha Pauly, "The Great Gatsby"'s original Jordan Baker (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

The Great Gatsby

from $53.16

Star Files

Sarah Hyland

Terrence Mann

Ryan McCartan

Articles Trending Now

  1. Black History Month Spotlight: Six-Time Tony Winner and Gypsy Star Audra McDonald
  2. Stranger Things: The First Shadow Will Connect to Season 5 of the TV Show
  3. Timber! Idina Menzel and the Stars of Redwood Knock Us Over on the Opening-Night Red Carpet
Back to Top