Helperbot Next Door with Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Episode 4: At the 'Clairb' with Guest Host Hannah Kevitt

Helen J Shen is making her Broadway debut in the robot romcom Maybe Happy Ending, pairing up with Darren Criss for its futuristic and life-affirming will-they-won't-they. And like in all the great romcoms, she's just a girl... standing in front of a boy... asking to borrow his charger. Follow Shen backstage at the Belasco Theatre as she hosts Helperbot Next Door.

This week, Shen's understudy Hannah Kevitt takes over the Belasco stage and the vlog while our regular host takes a much-deserved vacation. Kevitt offers us a look inside her nightly ramen routine, and demonstrates the power of the Broadway.com vlogger diaspora (Green Girl Mary Kate Morrissey is Kevitt's inspo for vocal health). Plus, Darren Criss gets murdered.

...Did we bury the lede?

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.