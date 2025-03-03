With His Oscar Win, Kieran Culkin Sweeps 2025 Movie Awards Season Ahead of Broadway Return in Glengarry Glen Ross

Kieran Culkin has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in A Real Pain. The award cements his sweep of a movie awards season that coincides with his preparations for his Broadway return in Glengarry Glen Ross.

Culkin’s performance in the film had already earned the actor awards at the BAFTAs, SAG Awards, Golden Globes and New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

He beat his Succession sibling Jeremy Strong in the Academy Awards category. The Tony winner was nominated for his performance inThe Apprentice.

Culkin is the third actor, after Jack Nicholson and Willem Dafoe, to sweep the “Big Four” film critics awards for a supporting performance. He is also halfway to EGOT status; in 2024, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Succession.

In Glengarry Glen Ross, he plays the character of alpha-male salesman Ricky Roma, a role that has previously earned Tony Awards for Joe Mantegna and Liev Schreiber. The show, which also stars Bill Burr and Bob Odenkirk, begins performances at the Palace Theatre on March 10 with an official opening set for March 31.