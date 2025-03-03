Menier Chocolate Factory's The Producers to Transfer to the West End

The Menier Chocolate Factory’s production of The Producers is set to transfer to the West End in the fall. The first major London revival of the Mel Brooks musical will begin performances at the Garrick Theatre on August 30 with an official opening set for September 15.

The show will feature Andy Nyman, Marc Antolin, Trevor Ashley, Raj Ghatak, Harry Morrison and Joanna Woodward reprising their roles from the original Menier run. Full cast and creative team for the production is to be announced.

Brooks said in a statement, “Hello Brits! My record-breaking musical, The Producers, is coming back to the West End! I couldn't be more proud of this show. I can't wait to sit in the Garrick Theatre and be bathed in laughter.”

The Producers features a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan and music and lyrics by Brooks. Down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock schemes with timid accountant Leo Bloom to create the biggest flop in theater history—only to have it backfire spectacularly and with thunderous applause. Based on the classic cult film, the original Broadway production won 12 Tony Awards.