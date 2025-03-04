 Skip to main content
Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm Mark Their First Day at Shiz as Wicked's Newest Witches

Curtain Up
by Hayley Levitt • Mar 4, 2025
Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm
(Photos c/o Polk & Co.)

Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm begin their run at the Gershwin Theatre as Wicked's iconic pair of witches on March 4. Kebede takes over as Green Girl Elphaba while Trimm takes on the role of Glinda. The production also welcomes NaTasha Yvette WilliamsJenna Bainbridge and Daniel Quadrino as Madame Morrible, Nessarose and Boq, respectively. Bainbridge makes history as the first-ever wheelchair-using actor to play the role of Nessarose on stage.

Wicked's recent stars Mary Kate Morrisey (Elphaba), Alexandra Socha (Glinda), Donna McKechnie (Madame Morrible), Natalie Ortega (Nessarose) and Jake Pederson (Boq) all played their final performances on March 2. Brad Oscar (Wizard), Jordan Litz (Fiyero) and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond) continue in the cast. 

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. The Wicked movie, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, recently passed the $700 million mark worldwide and won two Academy Awards for Costume Design and Production Design.

