The Last Five Years, Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, Starts the Clock on Broadway Tonight

Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, starring pop star Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, begins previews at the Hudson Theatre on March 18. The musical two-hander by Jason Robert Brown makes its Broadway debut with direction by Whitney White. The production officially opens April 6 and will have a limited 14-week engagement.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie (Jonas) and aspiring actress Cathy (Warren), as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Jamie's story is told in chronological order, while Cathy's is told in reverse chronological order, beginning at the end of the couple's marriage. Their timelines only intersect once throughout the show.

The musical premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001 and was produced off-Broadway in 2002, starring Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott, who later recorded a cast album. The production won the 2002 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. Second Stage Theater revived the musical off-Broadway in 2013 with Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe, and an off-West End production followed in 2016 starring Jonathan Bailey and Samantha Barks. A film adaptation, starring Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick, was released in 2015.

The Broadway production has choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman and new orchestrations by Brown. The creative team also includes scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer and wig and hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal.