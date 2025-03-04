 Skip to main content
Family Tree with Redwood's Zachary Noah Piser, Episode 3: Staying Healthy on Broadway

Family Tree
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 4, 2025
Zachary Noah Piser

In Family Tree, Zachary Noah Piser, who plays Spencer, son of Jesse (Idina Menzel) in the new Broadway musical Redwood, is taking fans behind the scenes of the show.

In Episode three, Zachary explores staying healthy on Broadway. He shares his essential health items, gives us a peek inside his fridge and talks to his fellow Dear Evan Hansen alums about their own health and self-care practices. Plus, a talkback after a social impact performance and plenty of time with our host's dog Scout. 

Follow along on social media @zach_piser and @redwoodmusical.

Episodes of Family Tree premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

