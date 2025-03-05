LCT's Ghosts, Starring Billy Crudup, Ella Beatty and Lily Rabe, Extends Run

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts has extended by two weeks. The production, currently playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, will now run through April 26.

The cast features Tony winner Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Ella Beatty as Regina, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Tony nominee Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. Beatty will play her final performance as Regina on April 13.

This new version of Ibsen’s play is written by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien. The production features sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Scott Lehrer and Mark Bennett and original music by Mark Bennett.

After several years abroad, Helena Alving’s son, Oswald, has returned home. He carries with him a terrifying secret. Ibsen’s Ghosts is a devastating moral thriller in which ideas of love, duty and family are mercilessly put to the test.