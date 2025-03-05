Michael Maliakel Joins The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Nick Carraway

The Great Gatsby will welcome a new Nick Carraway. Michael Maliakel will join the party at the Broadway Theatre, beginning performances on March 31. He replaces original cast member Noah J. Ricketts, who will play his final performance on March 30.

Maliakel joins Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson and Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan. Genao and Colby also begin performances on March 31.

Maliakel starred in the title role in Aladdin on Broadway and recently appeared in the Encores! presentation of Titanic.

Also joining the cast of The Great Gatsby this spring are new ensemble members Nathaniel Hunt, Chase Peacock, Preston Taylor and Chase Maxwell.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald—which celebrates its 100th year in 2025—The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.