Jean Smart Will Return to Broadway in the World Premiere of Call Me Izzy, Opening This Summer

Tony nominee and six-time Emmy winner Jean Smart will return to Broadway this summer in the world premiere of Call Me Izzy, a new play by Jamie Wax (Evangeline) and directed by Sarna Lapine. The show will have a limited 12-week engagement at Studio 54 from May 24 through August 17, with an official June 12 opening.

Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor and fiery imagination.

Smart made her Broadway debut in a 1981 production of Piaf, returning to Broadway in 2000 with a Tony-nominated performance as Lorraine Sheldon in a revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner, starring Nathan Lane. She rose to prominence as Charlene Frazier Stillfield on the CBS sitcom Designing Women, and has earned six Primetime Emmy Awards for her roles on Frasier, Samantha Who? and Hacks.

Additional creative team members will be announced shortly.