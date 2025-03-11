 Skip to main content
Family Tree with Redwood's Zachary Noah Piser, Episode 4: On the Couch with Idina Menzel

Family Tree
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 11, 2025
Idina Menzel

In Family Tree, Zachary Noah Piser, who plays Spencer, son of Jesse (Idina Menzel) in the new Broadway musical Redwood, is taking fans behind the scenes of the show.

In episode four, rapid-fire questions with some of the Redwood family, including Menzel in her verdant dressing room, and another attempt to scare Michael McDonald doppelganger Michael Park.

Follow along on social media @zach_piser and @redwoodmusical.

Episodes of Family Tree premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

