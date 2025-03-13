Joey Fatone Sets Encore Engagement in Broadway's & Juliet

Joey Fatone will return to the Broadway production of & Juliet for an encore engagement as Lance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this April. Fatone debuted in the role on January 21, initially scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 16. He now plans to return to the show for a second run from April 22 through July 31. Taking on the role of Lance from March 18 through April 20 will be Hayden Tee, original Australian cast member of & Juliet.

In addition to Fatone, the current Broadway company of & Juliet features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique and Nathan Levy as François. Rounding out the ensemble are Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, & Juliet features a soundtrack packed with Max Martin pop hits including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident" and more. The show has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

Watch Joey Fatone's sitdown with Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show here.