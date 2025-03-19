 Skip to main content
Najah Hetsberger in costume as Catherine of Aragon
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Divorced. Beheaded. Backstage with the Reigning Queens of SIX on Broadway

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2025

Long live the Queendom! Broadway has six new royals riffing their hearts and lungs out at the Lena Horne Theatre, and Broadway.com got to go backstage to witness their transformation from cozy chic to Tudor couteur. 

See how SIX stars Najah Hetsberger (Catherine of Aragon), Gianna Yanelli (Anne Boleyn), Kelsie Watts (Jane Seymour), Krystal Hernandez (Anna of Cleves), Kay Sibal (Katherine Howard) and Taylor Marie Daniel (Catherine Parr) prep for a night of belting live in consort. Plus, learn all their pre-show rituals and what they love most about the ex-wives they embody with fierce, pop-star energy. 

Broadway's Queen Annes! Krystal Hernandez (Anna of Cleves) and Gianna Yanelli (Anne Boleyn) on their thrones of coziness (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Krystal Hernandez is ready to enter the "Haus of Holbein"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Taylor Marie Daniel doesn't need your love, but she sure loves Catherine Parr
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Kay Sibal just needs her Ariana Grande ponytail and she's ready to be Broadway's Katherine Howard
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Kelsie Watts plays Jane Seymour...the only one he truly loved. (Rude.)
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
