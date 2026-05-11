2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Winners: Ragtime and Schmigadoon! Lead With 5 Wins Each

Isabelle McCalla and the Broadway company of "Schmigadoon!" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The winners of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards have been announced, honoring the best theater on, off- and off-off-Broadway in the 2025-2026 season. Tied for the most wins are Ragtime and Schmigadoon! with five awards each, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding New Broadway Musical. Other top prizes went to Mexodus as Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, The Balusters as Outstanding New Broadway Play and Meet the Cartozians as Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. The prize for Outstanding Revival of a Play went to Death of a Salesman.

The 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony will be held on May 21. Read the full list of winners below, marked in bold with an asterisk.

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

*The Balusters

Giant

Little Bear Ridge Road

Oedipus

Punch

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

The Lost Boys

*Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Angry Alan

*Meet the Cartozians

The Monsters

Prince Faggot

The Reservoir

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Beau the Musical

Goddess

*Mexodus

Oratorio for Living Things

Saturday Church

OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, The Lost Boys

Douglas Lyons, Beau the Musical

*Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon!

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

OUTSTANDING SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Heather Christian, Oratorio for Living Things

Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, Beau the Musical

*Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

The Rescues, The Lost Boys

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Becky Shaw

The Brothers Size

*Death of a Salesman

Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Marjorie Prime

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The Baker's Wife

Chess

Masquerade

*Ragtime

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMER IN A BROADWAY PLAY

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Will Harrison, Punch

*Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMER IN A BROADWAY MUSICAL

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

*Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Jessica Vosk, Beaches

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMER IN A BROADWAY PLAY

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Jessica Hecht, Dog Day Afternoon

*Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner's Come and Gone

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMER IN A BROADWAY MUSICAL

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!

Andrew Durand, The Rocky Horror Show

Benjamin Pajak, The Lost Boys

*Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMER IN AN OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Micaela Diamond, The Seat of Our Pants

Amber Iman, Goddess

Brian Quijada, Mexodus

*Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Matt Rodin, Beau the Musical

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMER IN AN OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Justin Cooley, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

J. Harrison Ghee, Saturday Church

*Judy Kuhn, The Baker's Wife

Kevin McHale, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Jasmine Amy Rogers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMER IN AN OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

*Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Well, I'll Let You Go

Alana Raquel Bowers, Cold War Choir Practice

André Holland, The Brothers Size

Alani iLongwe, The Brothers Size

Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMER IN AN OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

*Caroline Aaron, The Reservoir

Brian d'Arcy James, Eurydice

River Lipe-Smith, Caroline

Andrea Martin, Meet the Cartozians

Malcolm Mays, The Brothers Size

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

Sean Hayes, The Unknown

Jack Holden, Kenrex

Mary Kate O’Flanagan, Making a Show of Myself

*Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Jean Smart, Call Me Izzy

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Debbie Allen, Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Ngozi Anyanwu, The Monsters

Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw

Robert Icke, Oedipus

*Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Tarell Alvin McCraney and Bijan Sheibani, The Brothers Size

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

*Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio for Living Things

David Mendizábal, Mexodus

Diane Paulus, Masquerade

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Masquerade

*Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Darrell Grand Moultrie, Goddess

Darrell Grand Moultrie, Saturday Church

Rickey Tripp, The Monsters

OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN

James Fluhr, Masquerade

*Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Adam Rigg and Anton Volovsek, Bowl EP

Jason Sherwood, The Baker's Wife

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Dede Ayite, Goddess

*Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Ryan Park, The Lost Boys

Emilio Sosa, Masquerade

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Mextly Couzin, Mexodus

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman

*Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Studio Luna, Marcel on the Train

OUTSTANDING VIDEO/PROJECTION DESIGN

*59 Studio, Ragtime

Akhila Krishnan, Kyoto

Derek McLane, This World of Tomorrow

Johnny Moreno, Mexodus

John Narun, Bughouse

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

Caroline Eng, The Unknown

*Mikhail Fiksel, Mexodus

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brett Jarvis, Masquerade

Nick Kourtides, Oratorio for Living Things

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

*Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Heather Christian, Johnny Butler, Jane Cardona, Fraser Campbell, Laura Dadap, Clerida Eltime, Fred Epstein, Camellia Hartman, Odetta Hartman, Ben Moss, John Murchison and Peter Wise, Oratorio for Living Things

Mikhail Fiksel, Brian Quijada, and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Ethan Popp and The Rescues, The Lost Boys

Michael Thurber, Goddess

JOHN GASSNER AWARD (for a new American play preferably by a new playwright)

Call Me Izzy by Jamie Wax

Caroline by Preston Max Allen

*Cold War Choir Practice by Ro Reddick (tie)

Data by Matthew Libby

*Well, I'll Let You Go by Bubba Weiler (tie)

Tally of wins by show

Ragtime—5

Schmigadoon!—5

Death of a Salesman—4

Mexodus—4

The Lost Boys—2

Well, I’ll Let You Go—2

Cold War Choir Practice—1

Every Brilliant Thing—1

Meet the Cartozians—1

The Baker’s Wife—1

The Balusters—1

The Reservoir—1

A Note on Eligibility:

The following Broadway productions were considered in previous seasons, with only new elements eligible during this cycle: Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Liberation and Titanique

The following productions were not eligible for awards this season: Mamma Mia!, Beetlejuice, Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets and All Out: Comedy About Ambition