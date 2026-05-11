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Jeremy Jordan and the Just In Time Broadway Cast Invite You Into the Story

Jordan and co-stars Isa Briones, Carrie St. Louis and Debbie Gravitte open up about joining the cast and performing up close with audiences

On the Scene
by Sophia Rubino • May 11, 2026
Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin and the cast of "Just In Time"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Jeremy Jordan leads the new Just In Time Broadway cast at Circle in the Square Theatre, starring as Bobby Darin alongside Isa Briones, Carrie St. Louis and Tony winner Debbie Gravitte
  • The cast highlights the show’s immersive, audience-driven experience, with performers interacting directly with theatergoers to recreate the energy of Bobby Darin’s live performances
  • Stars say the intimate Broadway musical blends iconic music and storytelling, bringing figures like Connie Francis and Sandra Dee to life while creating a unique, one-night-only connection with the audience

Just In Time's new principal cast members are cozying up at the Copa inside the Circle in the Square Theatre. Jeremy Jordan, Isa Briones, Carrie St. Louis and Debbie Gravitte speak to their respective experiences joining the show, and why the production is one of the most unique experiences on Broadway.

As Bobby Darin, Jordan has the opportunity to spend the show not only performing, but actively connecting with the audience. They twirl, laugh and cry together, all within the intimate space of the theater. “I love the connection with the audience,” he says. “It totally transforms the whole show, getting to really feel connected with people and moving in and out through them.” The interaction was a major selling point for the seasoned Broadway performer: “The thing that makes it different for me is the element of the audience and really feeling like we get to have a dialogue and a connection together.”

“That is also such a huge part of why the show works and what the show is really about at its core,” agrees St. Louis, who plays Sandra Dee. "Bobby Darin loved performing, and he loved being with people in a room, in a space that can't be recreated. To be able to sit in the Copa for one night and experience amazing music and storytelling together is so deeply special.”

Portraying Connie Francis, Briones enjoys getting to make connections with the audience through the pop singer’s eyes. “Having such an intimate relationship with the audience as we do in this show, it makes me a little nervous, but it also unlocks something,” she says. “I’m being the star that she was and connecting with the audience in the way that she did.”

For Tony winner Gravitte, who takes on the part of Polly, Just In Time is akin to “being in Broadway heaven.” Each component of the show, from the people to the props, speaks to Gravitte. “It’s got all the elements of what you want in a Broadway show.”

 

Get tickets to Just In Time!

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Isa Briones

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