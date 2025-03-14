Odds & Ends: Maybe Happy Ending Sets Vinyl Album Release, Eva Noblezada Sings 'Go the Distance' on Miscast Album and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

The Maybe Happy Ending Broadway Cast Album in Its Natural Habitat

Maybe Happy Ending, starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen as operating system-crossed robots, dropped its Broadway cast album on March 14. The release came with good news for the show's die-hard fans who intend to listen to Will Aronson and Hue Park's addictive score the only way Helperbot Oliver would: on vinyl. The vinyl edition is due on June 13, while a physical CD will be available on May 16. Read more about the musicians behind the recording here.

Eva Noblezada Sings from Hercules on the Upcoming Miscast Album

MCC Theater will release Miscast: The Studio Sessions, comprising 12 iconic songs from the past 25 years of Miscast—an annual showcase of the unlikeliest musical theater performances. The album will be available to stream everywhere on March 28 and will include favorites from Ben Platt's "The Wizard and I" to Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel's legendary "Take Me or Leave Me." Whet your appetitie with two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada's rendition of "Go the Distance," now streaming.

Caissie Levy as Diana in "Next to Normal"

West End Next to Normal, Starring Caissie Levy, to Air on PBS' Great Performances

The 2024 West End production of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, starring Caissie Levy, joins PBS' Great Performances line-up. The live-capture will air on May 9 at 9 PM. Directed by Michael Longhurst, the production first played at the Donmar Warehouse before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2024. In addition to Levy, the cast starred Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Jack Ofrecio.

Author Eoin Colfer Is Making a Musical of Artemis Fowl

A musical adaptation of Artemis Fowl, based on the Walt Disney film and Eoin Colfer’s internationally best-selling novel, is in development by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical. The musical has a book by Colfer, music by Liam Bates, lyrics by Colfer and Bates and will be directed by Scott Graham for Frantic Assembly. The story is described as follows: "At just 12 years old, Artemis Fowl is a millionaire, criminal genius. Young enough to believe in fairies and smart enough to exploit them for their gold. No scheme is too dastardly, no plot too devious. Until he messes with the wrong elf."

Real Women Have Curves Co-Composer Joy Huerta to Play Acoustic Pop-Up Concert Outside the Jones

Real Women Have Curves co-composer Joy Huerta will perform a pop-up concert outside her new Broadway home, the James Earl Jones Theatre, on March 18 at 9:45 AM. Best known as half of the Grammy-winning pop duo Jesse & Joy, Huerta will offer an acoustic performance of selections from Real Women Have Curves and the Jesse & Joy catalog. Real Women Have Curves begins performances April 1, featuring music and lyrics by Huerta and Benjamin Velez, a book by Lisa Loomer, additional material by Nell Benjamin and direction and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.