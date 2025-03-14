 Skip to main content
Helperbot Next Door with Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Episode 6: 'See You Around, Neighbor'

Helperbot Next Door
by Hayley Levitt • Mar 14, 2025
Helen J Shen

Helen J Shen is making her Broadway debut in the robot romcom Maybe Happy Endingpairing up with Darren Criss for its futuristic and life-affirming will-they-won't-they. And like in all the great romcoms, she's just a girl... standing in front of a boy... asking to borrow his charger. Follow Shen backstage at the Belasco Theatre as she hosts Helperbot Next Door.  

It's the sixth and final episode, so Shen does a last lap around the Broadway company to collect parting thoughts for her loyal Broadway.com viewers. We also learn the story behind the nickname we've been hearing tossed around for six weeks and get Shen's thoughts on the newly released cast album. Plus, there's a special cameo from Just in Time star Gracie Lawrence!

Remember, it's not a goodbye—it's a "see you around, neighbor."

