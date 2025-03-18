 Skip to main content
Family Tree with Redwood's Zachary Noah Piser, Episode 5: Behind the Music

Family Tree
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 18, 2025
Zachary Noah Piser

In Family Tree, Zachary Noah Piser, who plays Spencer, son of Jesse (Idina Menzel), in the new Broadway musical Redwood, is taking fans behind the scenes of the show.

In episode five, Zachary catches up with some of the folks behind the Redwood soundscape: a drummer, an audio engineer and composer Kate Diaz. Plus, a vocal brush-up with the show's musical director.

Follow along on social media @zach_piser and @redwoodmusical.

Episodes of Family Tree premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

