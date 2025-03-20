Real Women Have Curves Composers Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez on Making the Story Sing

The coming-of-age musical Real Women Have Curves features music and lyrics by Joy Huerta of Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and American composer-lyricist Benjamin Velez.

Huerta and Velez spoke to Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens about turning the story—first a 1990 play, then a 2002 movie—into a musical. “One of the fun challenges was, how do we make it sing?” said Velez. “We had to try to find ways to make the score feel alive.”

Huerta also performed "I Got It Wrong," a number from the show which centers around the reconciliation between mother and daughter. “With song, you can do stuff emotionally that maybe might be more challenging [without] that tool," said Huerta.

Check out the interview and performance in the full video below.