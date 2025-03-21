Aubrie-Mei Rubel Joins National Tour of Peter Pan as Wendy Darling

The national tour of Peter Pan has a new Wendy Darling. Aubrie-Mei Rubel takes over the role at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK on March 21.

Rubel recently starred in TheaterWorksUSA's touring production of The Magic School Bus.

"We are delighted to welcome Aubrie-Mei Rubel to our company," said director Lonny Price in a statement. "Her warmth and talent make her a perfectly splendid Wendy, and we know audiences will fall in love with her performance. Her lovely voice, her sense of humor and impressive stage presence all add up to a Wendy you’ll never forget!”

She joins Kruz Maldonado as Peter Pan, Shefali Deshpande as Mrs. Darling, Kurt Perry as Smee, Owen Suarez as John and Zaynn Arora as Michael. The ensemble includes Jonah Barricklo, Ryan Behan, Christian A. Boyd, Eduardo Campirano III, Calista Jones, Brandon LaShai, Lucas Moran, Ernesto Olivas, Hannah Schmidt, Zanie Love Shaia, Aaron Stewart and James Douglas Vinson. The swings are Tony Collins, Leo Gallegos, Serenity Mariana and Cheyenne Omani.

Peter Pan was originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, featuring a score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, additional music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The revamped touring production is freshly adapted by playwright Larissa FastHorse, with new lyrics by Amanda Green—daughter of Adolph Green—and choreography by Lorin Latarro.