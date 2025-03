Kenny Leon's Broadway revival of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as Othello and Iago and Molly Osborne as Desdemona, opened at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23.

The stars, creative team and special guests—including Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Anna Wintour and more—walked the red carpet on the night. Check out highlights and the full gallery below.

”Beware, my lord, of jealousy!” Jake Gyllenhaal plays the villainous Iago

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

British actress Molly Osborne is making her Broadway debut as Desdemona

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The director Kenny Leon is back after directing Our Town at the Barrymore earlier this season

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)