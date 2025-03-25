Family Tree with Redwood's Zachary Noah Piser, Episode 6: Hitting the Heights

In Family Tree, Zachary Noah Piser, who plays Spencer, son of Jesse (Idina Menzel), in the new Broadway musical Redwood, is taking fans behind the scenes of the show.

In the sixth and final episode, Zachary gets a lesson in treeclimbing with the show's vertical choreographer Melecio Estrella, who also hangs out on the couch with Zach. Next, it's the show's climb call. Finally, Michael Park turns the tables on Zach.

The vlog may be over, but you can still follow along on social media over at @zach_piser and @redwoodmusical.

You can catch highlights of the episode on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.