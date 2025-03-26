John Krasinski to Star in Penelope Skinner's Angry Alan, the Debut Production at Studio Seaview

John Krasinski will perform the one-man dark comedy Angry Alan, written by Penelope Skinner and co-created by Don Mackay. It will be the inaugural production at Studio Seaview—the midtown Manhattan venue that was formerly Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater. The show will have a strictly limited 10-week off-Broadway engagement beginning May 23 and officially opening June 11. Tony winner Sam Gold will direct.

Roger is divorced, demoted and drifting—lost in an era that no longer makes sense. But when an online personality promises clarity, Roger dives in without looking back. Timely, provocative and darkly comedic, Angry Alan explores one man’s journey down the digital rabbit hole—examining how far he's willing to go, and how much he's prepared to lose, for validation in a world where “everybody’s changing the rules.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be returning to off-Broadway, and to be surrounded by such a force of talent in Penny and Sam is quite literally a dream scenario," said Krasinski in a statement. Gold added, "I’ve been looking for years to lure John to the stage. What a dream it’s going to be with such a vital piece of writing from one of my favorite writers and collaborators. I can’t wait to get started!”

The creative team will include scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman, video design by Tony Award nominee Lucy MacKinnon, properties by Addison Heeren, with Niamh Jones as associate director, Kate Wilson as vocal coach and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie.

Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim Halpert on nine seasons of the NBC sitcom The Office. He also starred in and produced the action thriller Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which aired its final season in 2023, and co-wrote, directed and starred in the Academy Award-nominated film A Quiet Place. Off-Broadway, he appeared in the Sarah Burgess play Dry Powder in 2016 at the Public Theater.

Angry Alan premiered at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.