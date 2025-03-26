Denzel Washington Commends Shakespeare on Othello Opening Night: 'He's the Best'

Kenny Leon's Broadway revival of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as Othello and Iago, opened at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, with the show's stars and creative team, as well as special guests, gracing the red carpet pre-show.

Before the show, Washington had words of praise for the playwright (who was not in attendance on the night). "Shakespeare wrote it, what, 400 years ago," he said. "And you have to meet Shakespeare where he lives. He's the best. He's the best writer, you know."

