 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Denzel Washington Commends Shakespeare on Othello Opening Night: 'He's the Best'

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 26, 2025
Denzel Washington

Kenny Leon's Broadway revival of Othellostarring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as Othello and Iago, opened at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, with the show's stars and creative team, as well as special guests, gracing the red carpet pre-show.

Before the show, Washington had words of praise for the playwright (who was not in attendance on the night). "Shakespeare wrote it, what, 400 years ago," he said. "And you have to meet Shakespeare where he lives. He's the best. He's the best writer, you know."

Check out the full video below.

Related Shows

Othello

from $414.86

Star Files

Jake Gyllenhaal

Denzel Washington

Articles Trending Now

  1. Little Shop of Horrors Stars Milo Manheim and Elizabeth Gillies on Being a Seymour and Audrey for the Next Generation of Superfans
  2. Beware of Jealousy! Our Exclusive Opening-Night Portraits of Othello's Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and More Are Sinful
  3. Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Adds Two Weeks to Its Broadway Run
Back to Top