Netflix to Release Backstage Documentary Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow

As Stranger Things: The First Shadow prepares to take its first Broadway bow at the Marquis Theatre, Netflix has announced plans to release a documentary about the making of the theatrical thriller titled Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The film, premiering on Netflix on April 15, will look backstage at the making of the West End stage play, which opened at London’s Phoenix Theater in December 2023. Jon Halperin directs.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a stand-alone adventure written by Kate Trefry, a staff writer on the Netflix show, from an original story by Trefry, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. The production—a prequel set in 1959 that tells the origin story of the Upside Down—won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and continues to run in the West End.

The Broadway cast features Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Rosie Benton (Virginia Creel), Alex Breaux (Dr. Brenner), Juan Carlos (Bob Newby), Andrew Hovelson (Principal Newby), Alison Jaye (Joyce Maldonado), T.R. Knight (Victor Creel), Burke Swanson (James Hopper Jr.) and Gabrielle Nevaeh (Patty Newby).

