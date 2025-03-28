 Skip to main content
Stranger Things: The First Shadow Turns Broadway Upside Down Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 28, 2025
Alison Jaye, Burke Swanson and Juan Carlos in rehearsal for "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the Netflix sensation-turned London stage hit, has its first Broadway performance at the Marquis Theatre on March 28. Directed by Stephen Daldry, the production officially opens on April 22.  

Are monsters born... or made? In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. When a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him? As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: Can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

The Broadway cast features Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Rosie Benton (Virginia Creel), Alex Breaux (Dr. Brenner), Juan Carlos (Bob Newby), Andrew Hovelson (Principal Newby), Alison Jaye (Joyce Maldonado), T.R. Knight (Victor Creel), Burke Swanson (James Hopper Jr.) and Gabrielle Nevaeh (Patty Newby). 

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a stand-alone adventure written by Kate Trefry, a staff writer on the Netflix show, from an original story by Trefry, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. The show had its world premiere in the West End, opening at the Phoenix Theatre on November 17, 2023, where it continues to run. The production won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

