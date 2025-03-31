Odds & Ends: Pirates! The Penzance Musical Extends, Laurie Metcalf Tapped to Return to Broadway and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical Extends on Broadway

Pirates! The Penzance Musical has added four weeks to its Broadway run at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Previews begin April 4 ahead of an April 24 opening and performances will now run through July 27. The show is a jazz-infused, New Orleans-style adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera, and features Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley).

Laurie Metcalf in Talks for Several Upcoming Broadway Productions

Film and theatrical producer Scott Rudin has publicly stated plans for several Broadway and off-Broadway productions in the coming seasons. This fall, he is planning a Broadway production of Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road, directed by Joe Mantello with Tony winner Laurie Metcalf reprising her performance from last year's Steppenwolf Theatre world premiere. Also planned for this fall is a Broadway production of Cottonfield, a new play by Bruce Norris, directed by Robert O'Hara. In winter 2026, there are plans for an off-Broadway production of Wallace Shawn's new play What We Did Before Our Moth Days, directed by André Gregory, Shawn’s co-star in My Dinner with André. He then hopes to bring Metcalf and Mantello back together in spring 2026 for a production of Montauk by David Hare, and the following season, plans to unite Metcalf and Nathan Lane for a revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, also directed by Mantello.

Lempicka and Oh, Mary! Win GLAAD Media Awards

The Broadway musical Lempicka and Cole Escola's unhistorical comedy Oh, Mary! tied for Outstanding Broadway Production at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards on March 27. Wicked star Cynthia Erivo also received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for her work toward ending homophobia and Drag: The Musical accepted a Special Recognition Award. Hosted by Michael Urie, the ceremony will stream on Hulu on April 12.

Tony Award-Winning Actress Tonya Pinkins Debuts Her Own Play

Tonya Pinkins, best known for her Tony-winning performance as Sweet Anita in Jelly’s Last Jam and Tony-nominated performances in Play On! and the original Broadway production of Caroline, or Change, will premiere her own play, Jeffrey Manor, in two performances at the Apollo Theatre on April 12. Set in the South Side Chicago neighborhood, Jeffrey Manor follows three generations of women grappling with the trauma of state violence yet refusing to be defined by it. Kiara C. Jones directs this one-day workshop for the Apollo Works in Process Series. The cast features Perri Gaffney, April Mae Davis, Pernell Walker, Gillian Glasco, Chloe Kekovic and Aisha de Haas.