The Stars of Glengarry Glen Ross Pose for Exclusive Portraits on Stage at the Palace Theatre

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 1, 2025
Kieran Culkin
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

It's the dreariest office you've ever seen—papers strewn about and file boxes piled haphazardly—but the stars of Glengarry Glen Ross can put a shine on even the grimy, grungy, dog-eat-dog world of Chicago real estate. 

In a new production directed by Patrick Marber, Kieran CulkinBob OdenkirkBill BurrMichael McKeanDonald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown and John Pirruccello comprise the latest cast to open David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play on Broadway. They've taken up residence at the sprawling Palace Theatre, and Broadway.com captured them on opening night in their element, promenading through designer Scott Pask's corporate kingdom. Even Mamet himself joined the fun.   

Take a look at highlights and a full gallery below.

Playwright David Mamet joins director Patrick Marber and producer Jeffrey Richards in the office
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Bob Odenkirk is Broadway's newest Shelley Levene
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Michael McKean, who plays George Aaronow, goes to work for the water cooler conversations
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Donald Webber, Jr., who plays John Williamson, is giving: filing...but make it fashion
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

