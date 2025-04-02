Tickets Are Now on Sale for the 2025 Tony Awards

A limited number of tickets to The 78th Annual Tony Awards are now on sale to the general public. The ceremony will be hosted by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, and will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Tickets are available for seats in the second and third mezzanines and are available for purchase at the official Tony Awards site and Ticketmaster.com. There is a six ticket limit and all ticket sales are final.



Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2024-25 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the League and the Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment; Ricky Kirshner and Glen Weiss serve as executive producers. Weiss will direct the broadcast.

The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., with nominations announced on May 1.