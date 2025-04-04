Betty's Big Adventure with BOOP!'s Jasmine Amy Rogers, Episode 3: Q&A and Martha May!

Betty Boop has tumbled out of her black-and-white cartoon world into moden-day New York City with all its vibrant sights and sounds. It's a big adventure for our 1930s flapper girl, and an even bigger one for Jasmine Amy Rogers, who makes her Broadway debut as BOOP!'s title leading lady. Tag along for the ride as Rogers hosts Broadway.com's next backstage vlog, Betty's Big Adventure!

In episode three, we meet Pudgy's greatest competition, Martha May Whovier the Boxer. Rogers also spends some time answering fan questions about dream roles, Betty's iconic voice and all the ways her Broadway character has changed her life. And to cap it off, it's a "Fergalicious" stealth bombing all around the Broadhurst.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.