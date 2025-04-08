 Skip to main content
Cole Escola Sworn In for Second Term at Oh, Mary! Tonight with Original Cast

Curtain Up
by Darryn King • Apr 8, 2025
Conrad Ricamora and Cole Escola in "Oh, Mary!"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Cole Escola, the writer and original star of Oh, Mary!, returns to the role they created—a gloriously demented take on First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln—at the Lyceum Theatre on April 8. Escola takes over the role from Tituss Burgess, who played his final performance on April 6.  

Escola is joined by original cast members Conrad Ricamora, taking over the role of Mary's Husband (that would be Abraham Lincoln), and James Scully, taking over the role of Mary's Teacher. They reunite with Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry and Julian Manjerico completing the company. Sam Pinkleton directs. 

Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.

