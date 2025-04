The Last Five Years, starring pop star Nick Jonas and Tony winner Adrienne Warren in the chronologically split story of Jamie and Cathy, opened at the Hudson Theatre on April 6. It's the Broadway debut for the 24-year-old musical two-hander by Jason Robert Brown with direction by Whitney White.

Opening night was a starry affair, with a number of Cathys and at least one Jamie in attendance, along with members of the Jonas clan supporting Nick.

Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Joe and Kevin Jonas came out to support brother Nick (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Director Whitney White is having an exceptionally busy season (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)