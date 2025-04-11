Odds & Ends: Hamilton Enters the Library of Congress, Alex Newell Sets Solo Show, Brokeback Mountain Hits the Stage Again

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Hamilton Enters the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress

The original Broadway cast album of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning rap musical about America's "10-dollar founding father," has joined the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. The archive preserves works deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” that are at least 10 years old. In a statement, Miranda described the registry as “an artistic version of a nation’s conversation with itself."

Denis Arndt, Who Was a First-Time Tony Nominee at 77, Dies at 86

Tony nominated-actor Denis Arndt has died at 86. A career stage actor who worked regularly at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival throughout the '70s and '80s, Arndt made his Broadway debut at 77 in Simon Stephens' two-person play Heisenberg, starring opposite Mary-Louise Parker. The performance earned him a 2017 Tony nomination. He died on March 25 at his home in Ashland, Oregon, and is survived by his wife, Magee Downey.

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Be Honored at The Town Hall by In the Heights and Warriors cast

The Town Hall Spring Shout: A Benefit Concert Honoring Lin-Manuel Miranda will take place on May 19. The concert will bring together Miranda's closest collaborators from In the Heights, Hamilton and Warriors, including Robin de Jesus, Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson, Priscilla Lopez and more. The show will culminate in Miranda receiving the Town Hall Vanguard Award.

An Evening With Alex Newell Sets May Date at 92nd Street Y

Tony winner Alex Newell will perform a solo show, An Evening with Alex Newell, on May 8 at the 92nd Street Y. Newell will perform songs from throughout their career, including "Mama Will Provide" from Once on This Island and "Independently Owned" from Shucked, the musical for which Newell earned their Tony Award in 2023.

Brokeback Mountain Sets North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Ashley Robinson's stage adaptation of Brokeback Mountain, the short story by Annie Proulx that inspired the Academy Award-winning film, will have its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. With songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and direction by Jonathan Butterell, performances will run from May 28 through June 28, 2026. The show had its world premiere at @sohoplace in London's West End in May 2023.