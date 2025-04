Jasmine Amy Rogers (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Hold onto your hearts! On opening night of BOOP!, the sweetest new musical in town, the cast and creative team posed for exclusive portraits that are all about the love. See Jasmine Amy Rogers—the powerhouse Broadway star leading the Boop-aissaince—along with Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince, Stephen DeRosa, Erich Bergen, Angelica Hale, Anastacia McCleskey, Aubie Merrylees and more as they paint the town Betty-red.

Feast your eyes on highlights and a full gallery below.

Angelica Hale and Ainsley Melham are feeling the joy of BOOP!'s colorful world

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Has there ever been a cuter pair than Faith Prince and Stephen DeRosa, the show's Valentina and Grampy? (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

BOOP! marks Grammy-winning songwriter David Foster's first Broadway score

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell's heart is bursting with pride

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)