Real Women Have Curves Broadway Cast Album, Produced by Grammy Winner Julio Reyes Copello, Due in June

Julio Reyes Copello, the 15-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning music producer, composer and pianist, will produce the original Broadway cast recording for Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, which is to be released in June. The album will feature the songs by Joy Huerta, one half of the six-time Latin Grammy-winning duo Jesse & Joy, and Benjamin Velez.

Reyes Copello has worked with international artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Ricky Martin, as well as Huerta. He is currently composing the score for a new musical with Real Women Have Curves director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. An EP, Makin’ it Work with Joy (from Jesse & Joy), featuring Huerta performing songs she co-wrote for the musical, is already available.

Tatianna Córdoba and Justina Machado lead the musical as Ana Garcia and her mother Carmen Garcia, with Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia and Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl (Ana's father). The company also includes Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, Omar Madden and Ariana Burks.

Based on the play by Josefina López and its subsequent 2002 film, Real Women Have Curves features a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The show started previews on April 1 at James Earl Jones Theatre and will officially open on April 27.