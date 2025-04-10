Two-Time Tony Winner Bryan Cranston to Star in All My Sons in London, Directed by Ivo van Hove

Two-time Tony winner, six-time Emmy winner and Olivier winner Bryan Cranston will reunite with director Ivo van Hove in a production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons in London’s West End in late 2025. The show, which also stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu (The Effect at The Shed), will run at Wyndham’s Theatre for a limited engagement from November 14 through February 7, 2026.

Cranston said in a statement, “Arthur Miller, Ivo van Hove, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Paapa Essiedu… If there is something that I know beyond a shadow of doubt, is to surround yourself with the most talented people. This group of creative artists has got me so excited to be a part of the All My Sons company.”

Cranston, best known for portraying Walter White on AMC’s Breaking Bad, made his Broadway debut in 2014 in All the Way, earning a Tony Award for his portrayal of Lyndon B. Johnson. In 2017, Cranston starred in Van Hove’s production of Network, which premiered at the National Theatre in 2017 before transferring to Broadway. Cranston won both the Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Actor for his performance as Howard Beale.

All My Sons marks the third Arthur Miller play for Van Hove, who previously directed A View from the Bridge on Broadway in 2015 and The Crucible in 2016.

Van Hove said, “I am thrilled to return to the West End to direct All My Sons and to reunite with the great Bryan Cranston. It is also a privilege to collaborate with the brilliant Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu, whose work I have long admired. We all share a deep reverence for Arthur Miller’s powerful storytelling, and bringing this profound play to life with such an extraordinary cast is truly a dream come true. All My Sons is a devastating exploration of guilt, responsibility and the far-reaching consequences of our choices, especially in times of war. Its themes of personal integrity and moral reckoning remain as urgent and resonant today as ever."

