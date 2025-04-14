Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. to Return to Hamilton as Aaron Burr

Tony and Grammy-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Oscar-nominated performer Leslie Odom Jr. is set to return to his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Odom will reprise the role, which he originated, nine years after his final bow in July 2016. He begins performances on September 9 for a limited engagement through November 23 at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre.

This return engagement comes as Hamilton prepares to mark a major milestone: The musical will celebrate its tenth anniversary on Broadway on August 6.

“Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” said Odom Jr. in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the chance to step back into the room—especially during this anniversary moment—and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many.”

Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton’s off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording. Last season, Odom was producer and star of the acclaimed revival of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis, earning a Tony nomination for his performance. Screen credits include One Night in Miami (two Academy Award noms), Glass Onion, The Many Saints of Newark, Central Park and Abbott Elementary.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now, based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​ and Olivier Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.